16 hours ago via KLChouinard

April 26, 2021 | 10:16 am EDT Update
Overall, Gobert is playing the best basketball of his career, and that also hasn’t been particularly close. And it shows up in the impact. With Gobert on the floor, the Jazz are almost 16 points per 100 possessions better than the collective opposition. Without him on the floor, they are two points worse than the opposition. Defensively, he’s turned in signature performances that have been astounding. When the Jazz needed to rally from a 17 point deficit to the Indiana Pacers, Gobert’s defense in that second half was so good that the Pacers collectively couldn’t generate good shots. When Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond dominated the Jazz recently with a 27-point effort in a game Gobert didn’t play, Gobert came back into the lineup a few nights later and held Drummond to eight points.
49 mins ago via Tony Jones, Seth Partnow, Tony Jones and Seth Partnow @ The Athletic

Khris Middleton (23 points, six rebounds) and Donte DiVincenzo (five points) follow Hawks wing Solomon Hill to the right corner and leave Bogdanovic wide open on the left wing. The Bucks did not regularly forget to cover players Sunday, but the lackadaisical effort on Bogdanovic in the game’s closing moments epitomized their failure to execute defensively in the fourth quarter. “We gotta be better in the ball screens, be better if we switch, be better whatever the coverage is,” Budenholzer said. “We just didn’t have a good second half defensively in a lot of different ways.”
49 mins ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic

April 26, 2021 | 8:44 am EDT Update
Bradley Beal and the Wizards used a big fourth-quarter push Sunday to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 for their eighth straight win. It’s the Wizards’ longest win streak since they won nine in a row in Dec. 2001 during Jordan’s first season with the team. “It’s a blessing, but we don’t pat ourselves on the back or anything like that because we still got our work cut out,” said Beal, who scored a game-high 33 points. “Tonight was probably one of our not so good nights. Granted, we duked it out and won, but we had a lot of mental lapses and defensive lapses that we shouldn’t have had tonight.”
2 hours ago via Matt Eppers @ USA Today Sports

“It means a lot to be in this position, but looking ahead at what we’re trying to accomplish, we still got a lot of things to improve on in a short amount of time,” said Beal, who is averaging 32.1 points during the win streak. The Wizards have 10 of their last 11 to improve to 27-33 overall. It’s a notable turnaround for a team that lost five straight to open the season and stumbled to an early 6-17 mark. They were a season-high 15 games under .500 as recently as April 5.
2 hours ago via Matt Eppers @ USA Today Sports

Lopez has made the second-most hook shots in the league this season, according to NBA.com’s shot data, which can be imperfect but still paints a solid picture of how he’s evolved. Only two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic has made more — 125 heading into Sunday’s action, compared to Lopez’s 114. He’s a 53.5 percent shooter on hook shots over his 13 professional seasons, yet is at 65.9 percent this year, easily a career-best. Among NBA players with at least 100 post-ups this season, Lopez has been the most efficient, according to Synergy Sports. More than Vucevic. More than Joel Embiid. More than Nikola Jokic. Entering play Sunday, the Wizards were scoring 122.9 points per 100 possessions on plays that end in his shots, turnovers or passes out of the post, putting him well atop the league.
2 hours ago via Fred Katz, David Aldridge, Fred Katz and David Aldridge @ The Athletic

