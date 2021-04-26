Overall, Gobert is playing the best basketball of his career, and that also hasn’t been particularly close. And it shows up in the impact. With Gobert on the floor, the Jazz are almost 16 points per 100 possessions better than the collective opposition.
Without him on the floor, they are two points worse than the opposition. Defensively, he’s turned in signature performances that have been astounding. When the Jazz needed to rally from a 17 point deficit to the Indiana Pacers, Gobert’s defense in that second half was so good that the Pacers collectively couldn’t generate good shots. When Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond dominated the Jazz recently with a 27-point effort in a game Gobert didn’t play, Gobert came back into the lineup a few nights later and held Drummond to eight points.