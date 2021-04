By last September, after an embarrassing postseason collapse left the Clippers looking inward and asking hard questions, their 30-year-old backup guard was doing the same. The six months he spent with the Clippers had restored confidence in a body that had begun to break down in Detroit, when injuries and doubt first lingered. But his mind remained clouded and answers elusive. “At the moment, it wasn’t even necessarily a thought that I would be guaranteed to even be playing this year,” Jackson said last month. “That was never guaranteed, to be honest. The unfortunate way that we had lost, it felt like we lost ourselves. And the way things ended for us, it wasn’t necessarily an inevitable decision to come back.”