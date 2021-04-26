USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Trae Young did make the road trip, Nat…

10 hours ago via ChrisKirschner

April 27, 2021 | 2:03 am EDT Update

Tom Thibodeau wants Norman Powell?

Thibodeau also covets Trail Blazers swingman Norman Powell, who has an $11.6 million player option in 2021-22, sources said. And there are many Lonzo Ball supporters within the Knicks’ front office who will likely lobby to sign New Orleans’ point guard to an offer sheet.
2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Knicks considered trading Julius Randle

The Knicks, at least briefly, did consider the notion of moving Randle at the deadline, sources said, when the first-time All-Star’s trade value may have reached its peak. If a 30-year-old Nikola Vucevic netted two first-round picks and more for Orlando, what would some interested suitor have paid for a 26-year-old forward just approaching his prime?
2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

By last September, after an embarrassing postseason collapse left the Clippers looking inward and asking hard questions, their 30-year-old backup guard was doing the same. The six months he spent with the Clippers had restored confidence in a body that had begun to break down in Detroit, when injuries and doubt first lingered. But his mind remained clouded and answers elusive. “At the moment, it wasn’t even necessarily a thought that I would be guaranteed to even be playing this year,” Jackson said last month. “That was never guaranteed, to be honest. The unfortunate way that we had lost, it felt like we lost ourselves. And the way things ended for us, it wasn’t necessarily an inevitable decision to come back.”
2 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

By October, less than two months before training camp began, offseason training still had not started because of the pandemic. “My mind was just elsewhere,” he said, “so I’m trying, really, to just get away from basketball.” One day in October, a few friends persuaded him to pick up a basketball. Dribbles led to shots, which led to a game of knockout. He’d found his answer — a decision that, months later, has helped rejuvenate not only himself, but also the Clippers.
2 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

Last November, when Jackson met with Lue and Clippers executives during free agency, he was told that should he re-sign, nothing about his minutes or role would be guaranteed. For a self-described blunt talker, Jackson was more energized that Lue communicated the same way than concerned about the uncertainty. He agreed to a one-year deal. “He was great,” Lue said. “I just think the communication for him is huge. He handled it the right way.”
2 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

