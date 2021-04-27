All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Trae Young: Always appreciate the support, but this ain… shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter TheTraeYoung Trae Young: Always appreciate the support, but this ain’t it my boy. #AlwaysPayHomageToTheGreats I was at a Chipotle and they were talking about Trae Young saying he’s the “best thing to happen to the Hawks.” I don’t think people outside of Atlanta realize the city has never truly had an icon to get behind like @TheTraeYoung its more than just basketball… — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 26, 2021 Social Media, Uncategorized Social Media, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email