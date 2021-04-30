Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Tony Snell how his right ankle is doing, recovering from that sprain: “I feel pretty good. We’ll just see what happens.” Snell is probable for tonight’s game vs. Philly.
April 30, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
LeBron James returns after 20 games injured
Marc J. Spears: Lakers make it formal saying LeBron James (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento.
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He felt coming off this trip it’s time to get him back in the lineup. We’re excited to have him back!”
Mark Medina: Frank Vogel on his comfort level having 10 regular-season games for LeBron James to get back into form &, establish chemistry w/ group: “My comfort level is it’s not enough in any way, shape or form. But it’s the nature of what we’re in & we have to make the best of it.”
Ben Anderson: Quin Snyder said he didn’t have an update on Donovan Mitchell who was due to get re-evaluated tonight. But, he said he doesn’t have an update because he’s not an expert on injuries so he doesn’t offer updates.
Tony East: Myles Turner (foot), TJ Warren (foot), and JaKarr Sampson (concussion) are OUT tomorrow for the Pacers against the Thunder. Domantas Sabonis (back), Goga Bitadze (ankle), Jeremy Lamb (knee), and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) are all QUESTIONABLE.
Rob Schaefer: Lauri Markkanen and Cristiano Felicio are both listed out vs. Bucks with illness. No mention of health and safety protocols on injury report.
April 30, 2021 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
Sacramento signing Louis King
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings are signing G/F Louis King to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN.