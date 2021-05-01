When you test positive for COVID, people tend to ask if you know where you could have been exposed. This is where referees come to mind. Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell TrueHoop that one of the referees in the Magic vs. Hawks game on April 20 reported feeling chills during play—and tested positive for COVID-19 after the game. …
May 1, 2021 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
Knicks would be willing to trade multiple firsts for Damian Lillard
The Knicks are gearing up to be heavy hitters either on the trade market or in free agency this summer — with point guard their top priority — and they have their antennae up regarding the status of Portland superstar Damian Lillard.
It’s almost a perfect match. The Knicks have a trove of first-round picks, young prospects and a league-high $60 million in cap space to absorb his contact, which is worth $176.3 million over the next four years, according to Spotrac. They also have assistant coach Johnnie Bryant, a fellow Oakland, Calif., product with whom Lillard shares a close bond.
According to one league executive, the Knicks likely would be willing to trade three or four of their first-rounders in a deal for Lillard if that means they can hold onto Barrett and Obi Toppin.
No timetable on Mitchell Robinson return
Mike Vorkunov: Mitchell Robinson’s broken right foot is healing “as planned,” Thibodeau says. Could he be back before end of Knicks season? Thibs: “I don’t want to put any timetable on it bc to be honest I don’t know…We don’t want to take any chances w/ it so we’re going to be very patient” pic.twitter.com/cKHPgzkDiY
Mike Vorkunov: Tom Thibodeau on Immanuel Quickley, long-range bomber: “We have a lot of confidence in his shooting. That’s his gift.”
Stefan Bondy: Immanuel Quickley has expanded his range to Steph and Dame shots. Thibodeau is all for it: “We have a 4-point line at our practice facility, and he shoots just as effectively from that area. When he has an opening in transition sometimes those are the best looks that he’ll get”