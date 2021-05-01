Sarah K. Spencer: Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter will both be AVAILABLE tonight. Hawks getting healthier.
May 1, 2021 | 9:11 pm EDT Update
Kelly Oubre has torn wrist ligament and hand fracture
Law Murray: Asked Michael Malone about how his team has responded to Jamal Murray’s season ending injury by going 8-1, and how he didn’t let team use Will Barton injury in the one loss as an excuse, which Nuggets answered by going on current win streak. Lots here about makeup of team, Jokic pic.twitter.com/MoSfp9mde6
Michael Singer: Malone, asked about MPJ’s development: “Michael Porter deserves the lion’s share of the credit.” Said since Murray went down, Porter has raised his game to another level. “The offense is really easy for Michael,” but says he’s seen increased commitment on defense.