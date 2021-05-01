Asked Michael Malone about how his team has responded to Jamal Murray's season ending injury by going 8-1, and how he didn't let team use Will Barton injury in the one loss as an excuse, which Nuggets answered by going on current win streak. Lots here about makeup of team, Jokic pic.twitter.com/MoSfp9mde6

— Law Murray 🇦🇶 (@LawMurrayTheNU) May 2, 2021