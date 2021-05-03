Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable tonight. Tony Snell is off the injury list. Hunter, Reddish remain out.
May 3, 2021 | 2:05 pm EDT Update
Lauri Markkanen not focused on free agency
KC Johnson: Lauri Markkanen: “I still believe I’m a starter in this league.” Said he isn’t focused at all on RFA status or whether these might be his final games in Bulls uniform, only on trying to help Bulls make play-in.
Nikola Jokic the heavy betting favorite for MVP
Ryan Ward: NBA MVP odds as of today, via @betonline_ag (LeBron’s odds have changed drastically): Nikola Jokic 1/12, Joel Embiid 13/2, Stephen Curry 18/1, Giannis Antetokounmpo 25/1, Damian Lillard 40/1, Luka Doncic 40/1, LeBron James 60/1 (was 10/1)
May 3, 2021 | 12:41 pm EDT Update
Kevin Love: 'Who wouldn't want to play with Damian Lillard?'
Chris Haynes: Kevin Love on “Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod” reveals he’d love to play for hometown Trail Blazers. “Who wouldn’t want to play with Dame Lillard?…If I was wearing a Portland jersey, that’s special. That’s playing at home.”
Shams Charania: Pelicans‘ Lonzo Ball sits down with @Stadium amid career year: “Being an All-Star is definitely my next goal on the list and I think that should be coming up pretty soon.” Also: Reconstructing jumper, lessons from a Lakers meeting speaking up for Julius Randle, LaMelo, more. pic.twitter.com/vo8VrlfLUO
Today the Atlanta Hawks announced plans to increase attendance for postseason play to 7,625 fans, approximately 45 percent of State Farm Arena’s full capacity. The plan received approval by both the NBA and the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Hawks opened the 2020-21 season with no fans in attendance before increasing capacity to 1300 fans on Jan. 26 and later increasing to 3000 fans for the second half of the season on March 13. At 35-30 (.538), the Hawks are currently in 5th place in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining (six at State Farm Arena) in the regular season. Fans can guarantee priority access to the 2021 Playoffs by visiting Hawks.com/membership or texting or calling (866) 715-1500 for more information.