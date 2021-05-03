USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic is probabl…

53 seconds ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable tonight. Tony Snell is off the injury list. Hunter, Reddish remain out.

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 3, 2021 | 2:05 pm EDT Update

Nikola Jokic the heavy betting favorite for MVP

52 seconds ago via RyanWardLA

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

May 3, 2021 | 12:41 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Pelicans‘ Lonzo Ball sits down with @Stadium amid career year: “Being an All-Star is definitely my next goal on the list and I think that should be coming up pretty soon.” Also: Reconstructing jumper, lessons from a Lakers meeting speaking up for Julius Randle, LaMelo, more. pic.twitter.com/vo8VrlfLUO

1 hour ago via ShamsCharania

Uncategorized

,

Today the Atlanta Hawks announced plans to increase attendance for postseason play to 7,625 fans, approximately 45 percent of State Farm Arena’s full capacity. The plan received approval by both the NBA and the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Hawks opened the 2020-21 season with no fans in attendance before increasing capacity to 1300 fans on Jan. 26 and later increasing to 3000 fans for the second half of the season on March 13. At 35-30 (.538), the Hawks are currently in 5th place in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining (six at State Farm Arena) in the regular season. Fans can guarantee priority access to the 2021 Playoffs by visiting Hawks.com/membership or texting or calling (866) 715-1500 for more information.
1 hour ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Coronavirus
Home