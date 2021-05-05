USA Today Sports

12 hours ago via Farbod Esnaashari @ Bleacher Report
One of the most important parts of that turnaround was the improvement of Young—a player who reportedly left “his teammates on the outside looking in” with his offensive style. “He’s improved a lot, in many things,” Gallinari said. “Two things you especially want to see from a point guard is how he controls the pace of the game and when to push or slow down, and he’s getting way better with that. Also, reading the game—when to get guys involved, and when to be a scorer. He’s of course an amazing scorer, and I think he’s getting so much better with that ratio between deciding being a scorer and being a creator getting guys involved. He knows we have a lot of weapons, and you need to get those weapons going sometimes. He’s getting so much better at these two things.”

May 5, 2021 | 11:56 am EDT Update

Jerami Grant returning to Pistons on Saturday

Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant plans to make his return to action on Saturday on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Most Improved Player of the Year candidate has been out since April 26 with right knee soreness. Grant, 27, spent his first two seasons in the league in Philadelphia. The Pistons are 19-47, which is the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst record in the league ahead of the 16-49 Houston Rockets.
2 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

The Knicks are 21-8 in the 29 games Rose has played. They have outscored opponents by 11.8 points-per-100-possessions when he’s been on the court compared to off it and, according to Cleaning The Glass, the Knicks have played like a 69-win team with him on the floor. Rose has been efficient and effective. He is averaging 14.3 points in 26.3 minutes per game and distributing 4.1 assists. “He just plays to win,” Randle said. “He plays the game the right way, knows who he is as a player, knows how to get to his spots. I think he’s even more skilled now than he was back then.”
2 hours ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

“It’s all Thibs,” Rose said. “Really, the team, whatever they need to do, to go out there and play. It wasn’t a set number or anything. In the past, people was throwing out different numbers. They were saying if I played over 26 minutes that I would get injured or crazy stories like that, which I didn’t understand because you have an hour-and-a-half practice, and I’m on my feet moving around in practice for an hour-and-a-half, two hours during training camp and all that. They overlooked the practice. How are you going to overlook me being on the court for an hour-and-a-half to two hours in practice, but you’re telling me I can’t play more than 26 minutes in a game? It makes no sense. “Especially with the way that I play now. I’m not driving every time. I changed my game. I feel like it was always an excuse, and now Thibs is allowing me to be out there. I don’t pay attention to the minutes … As long as we win, I don’t care.”
2 hours ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

May 5, 2021 | 11:31 am EDT Update
At the mere mention of Kevin Durant’s name following the Bucks’ 117-114 win over the Nets on Sunday, all Jrue Holiday — one of the NBA’s best defenders and someone Durant once called the NBA’s best defender — could do was shake his head and shrug his shoulders. Durant had put up 42 points on the Bucks on 33 shots, including a career-high 7 3-pointers on 13 attempts. “I mean, honestly, you just gotta do what you can,” Holiday said.
2 hours ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic

