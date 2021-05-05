One of the most important parts of that turnaround was the improvement of Young—a player who reportedly left “his teammates on the outside looking in” with his offensive style. “He’s improved a lot, in many things,” Gallinari said. “Two things you especially want to see from a point guard is how he controls the pace of the game and when to push or slow down, and he’s getting way better with that. Also, reading the game—when to get guys involved, and when to be a scorer. He’s of course an amazing scorer, and I think he’s getting so much better with that ratio between deciding being a scorer and being a creator getting guys involved. He knows we have a lot of weapons, and you need to get those weapons going sometimes. He’s getting so much better at these two things.”
