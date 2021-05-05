The Jump: Difference between playing with @James Harden & @Trae Young? “I gonna admit, it took a couple games for sure [with Trae]. With James, it was automatic. But I get the same results. It works” —@Clint Capela #NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #TrueToAtlanta
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 5, 2021 | 10:01 pm EDT Update
Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster loses his cool during game
Sean Cunningham: Looked as if Greg Foster’s anger was directed at Goga Bitadze, but he was partially restrained by members of the staff. Really bad look over there
Scott Agness: After watching it back several times, it’s also clear Foster’s public eruption bothered Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis too. They didn’t like it. The masks hide whatever was said. Some tough love is good, if warranted. But it’s too late.
Casey Holdahl: Blazers 141, Cavs 105: FINAL. POR ends 6-game trip 5-1. 32 points, 9 assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points, 13 rebounds for @Enes Kanter. 16 points, 5 rebounds for @Carmelo Anthony. 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks for @Jusuf Nurkic.
Jay Allen: The #Blazers scored 141 points tonight vs. the Cavs. The last time Portland scored 140 points in a regulation game was January 26, 1993. Portland beat Golden State 143-133 in that game. #RipCity
Chris Grenham: Evan Fournier: “My No. 1 priority in life right now is feeling better. Once I feel better, I’m very motivated to show everyone what I can do and how I can help this team. … I’ll show you guys how hungry I am to play well for this team.”
Fred Katz: Chandler Hutchison has a left knee contusion and is out for the rest of the game, the Wizards say.