USA Today Sports

David Payne Purdum: The @SuperBookSports in Las Vegas j…

11 hours ago via Twitter
David Payne Purdum: The @SuperBookSports in Las Vegas just took a $5,000 bet on the Atlanta Hawks to win the NBA title at 80/1, per @golfodds. With money coming in, the Hawks’ title odds have improved from 200/1 to 50/1 at the SuperBook in recent weeks.

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 5, 2021 | 10:01 pm EDT Update
Home