9 hours ago
Sarah K. Spencer: Suns coach Monty Williams on Hawks center Clint Capela: “Clint Capela has been one of the best players in the league. Doesn’t get a lot of recognition in that category, but he’s as important to this team as anybody in the league is to their team.”

