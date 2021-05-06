USA Today Sports

7 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“They have a lot of guys who can knock down shots, but not just 3-point shots,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Bogdanovic and Trae are two guys who can get into the paint and make shots creating off the dribble. Capela has been huge for them. He generates offense diving and gets extra possessions. His defense covers up a lot of the mistakes that the guards can make. Gallinari is a versatile scorer. They’re deep. They look like a playoff team. They look like they’re getting into playoff shape. I don’t think many teams want to play them if they’re going to continue to shoot the ball like that.” It’s going to be fascinating to see how teams defensively scheme against the Hawks in a seven-game series because the five guys they can start, if Hunter is healthy, are all dynamic scorers in their own way. Even if Hunter can’t play, Snell is shooting 57.5 percent from 3, so an opposing team doesn’t even get a break there with one fewer option to worry about.

May 6, 2021 | 2:40 pm EDT Update

Pacers source on TJ Warren trade report: That's BS

2 hours ago via ThisIsJMichael

May 6, 2021 | 1:55 pm EDT Update
