“They have a lot of guys who can knock down shots, but not just 3-point shots,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Bogdanovic and Trae are two guys who can get into the paint and make shots creating off the dribble. Capela has been huge for them. He generates offense diving and gets extra possessions. His defense covers up a lot of the mistakes that the guards can make. Gallinari is a versatile scorer. They’re deep. They look like a playoff team. They look like they’re getting into playoff shape. I don’t think many teams want to play them if they’re going to continue to shoot the ball like that.” It’s going to be fascinating to see how teams defensively scheme against the Hawks in a seven-game series because the five guys they can start, if Hunter is healthy, are all dynamic scorers in their own way. Even if Hunter can’t play, Snell is shooting 57.5 percent from 3, so an opposing team doesn’t even get a break there with one fewer option to worry about.
May 6, 2021 | 2:40 pm EDT Update
Pacers source on TJ Warren trade report: That's BS
J. Michael Falgoust: When TJ Warren was declared out, there was a slim chance that he’d return. I was told after the plug was pulled #Pacers wanted to keep him in engaged w/rehab on the long shot he could return. Asked a person w/knowledge of the situation if he wanted a trade. Response: “That’s BS.”
Michael Scotto: James Harden on his impression of Steve Nash: “How much of a genius he is as far as basketball. He’s elite. That’s obvious winning two MVPs. His IQ is above the charts and our communication is constant” They spoke on the phone last night for 20 minutes on how to improve the Nets
Duane Rankin: “We’re confident. I’m looking forward to it. It should be a great challenge again and we look forward to coming out on top.” Julius Randle #Knicks ready for rematch at #Suns after blowing 15-point lead in April 26 home loss “Had this date circled on our calendar.” Nerlens Noel pic.twitter.com/m16glfdHZN
Andrew Lopez: Steven Adams and Brandon Ingram didn’t practice today. Nickeil Alexander-Walker did practice today however. Didn’t do contact. But was a part of everything they did.
Fred Katz: Chandler Hutchison is questionable for tonight’s game against the Raptors with a left knee contusion, the Wizards say. Rui Hachimura has a non-COVID illness and is out.