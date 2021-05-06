The Hawks had the worst center rotation in the league last season and replacing that with 30 minutes Capela has been the main thing vaulting them into the East’s top five. His addition helped fortify a rather shaky perimeter defense with his rim protection and rebounding, a key reason the Hawks improved from 27th to 22nd in defense this year despite adding multiple offense-only players. The stats show the defense is respectable with Capela (108.0 opponent offensive rating) and flammable without (114.2). It’s not hard to see why: Capela’s 6.1 percent block rate is the league’s fifth best, despite the fact he doesn’t recklessly chase blocks.
May 6, 2021 | 2:40 pm EDT Update
Pacers source on TJ Warren trade report: That's BS
J. Michael Falgoust: When TJ Warren was declared out, there was a slim chance that he’d return. I was told after the plug was pulled #Pacers wanted to keep him in engaged w/rehab on the long shot he could return. Asked a person w/knowledge of the situation if he wanted a trade. Response: “That’s BS.”
Michael Scotto: James Harden on his impression of Steve Nash: “How much of a genius he is as far as basketball. He’s elite. That’s obvious winning two MVPs. His IQ is above the charts and our communication is constant” They spoke on the phone last night for 20 minutes on how to improve the Nets
Duane Rankin: “We’re confident. I’m looking forward to it. It should be a great challenge again and we look forward to coming out on top.” Julius Randle #Knicks ready for rematch at #Suns after blowing 15-point lead in April 26 home loss “Had this date circled on our calendar.” Nerlens Noel pic.twitter.com/m16glfdHZN
Andrew Lopez: Steven Adams and Brandon Ingram didn’t practice today. Nickeil Alexander-Walker did practice today however. Didn’t do contact. But was a part of everything they did.
Fred Katz: Chandler Hutchison is questionable for tonight’s game against the Raptors with a left knee contusion, the Wizards say. Rui Hachimura has a non-COVID illness and is out.