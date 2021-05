Doncic addressed the issue during his postgame interview with the TNT crew after the Mavericks’ 113-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets and elaborated in a virtual media availability minutes later. “I realize it,” Doncic said. “It’s something that I’m not supposed to do. [It’s difficult] with all the emotions in games, but obviously I’ve got to stop. It’s just hard for me on the court with all the emotions, but I realize it and I’ve got to work on this. It’s tough to do it, but I’ve got to work on it and be way better than this.”