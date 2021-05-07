USA Today Sports

Justin Kubatko: Trae Young appeared in his 200th NBA ga…

11 hours ago via jkubatko
Justin Kubatko: Trae Young appeared in his 200th NBA game last night, recording 30 points and 10 assists. Young now has 31 career 30-point, 10-assist games. The only players in NBA history with more such games through their first 200 games played are Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald. pic.twitter.com/Ndu7VOnAIm

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 7, 2021 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
May 7, 2021 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
Home