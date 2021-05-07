Justin Kubatko: Trae Young appeared in his 200th NBA game last night, recording 30 points and 10 assists. Young now has 31 career 30-point, 10-assist games. The only players in NBA history with more such games through their first 200 games played are Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald. pic.twitter.com/Ndu7VOnAIm
May 7, 2021 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
Luka Doncic becomes fourth youngest player to score 5,000 points
Bobby Karalla: Luka Doncic just scored his 5,000th career point. He’s the fastest active player to reach 5K, doing so in 194 games. He’s also the fourth-youngest player in NBA history (22 years, 68 days), behind only LeBron, KD, and Melo.
Brian Seltzer: Never a doubt. @sixers overcome a 7-point deficit in the final 8 minutes to pull out a 109-107 win. Their magic number is now 3, and they extend their winning streak to a season-best 7 in a row.
May 7, 2021 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
Tom Orsborn: Pop on what it’s been like with Spurs having to use so many different lineups, rotations, etc., this season: “Chaotic, I guess is the best word. But you deal with what is dealt, so that’s just the way it’s been.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop, turning to an oldie but a goodie when asked what stands out for him about the surging Kings when “he’s looked” at them lately: “I haven’t watched them play. It’s not like we are, you know, 45-0 and I have time to worry about somebody else’s team.”
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel said: “I’m unafraid of the play-in tournament with this team, I feel that we can beat anybody.” BUT he says the Lakers still want to finish in the top-6. Too many variables otherwise. Says any silver lining of getting extra games in play-in is “minimal.”