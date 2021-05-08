Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter played 5-on-5 today, Nate McMillan says. Did some scrimmaging. They will wait to see how his knee feels tomorrow. But McMillan says as far as he knows, everything went fine today.
May 8, 2021 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
Joel Embiid leads 76ers win
The Sixers won their eighth straight game with a 118-104 victory over the Pistons on Saturday night, moving ever so closer to locking down the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid led the way with 29 points, and strong efforts from Dwight Howard and Tyrese Maxey were among the standouts from the supporting cast.
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers wanted to put Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup because he thought he would bring great energy. Obviously, he did his job #Sixers
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers on the playoff rotation: “I think we’re very comfortable with who were are going to play. I think we’ve been comfortable.” Says they “won’t blink” at playing 11 guys if they need to
Chase Hughes: Only 21 players in NBA history have scored 50+ five or more times. Bradley Beal is now one of them. Russell Westbrook is another.
May 8, 2021 | 8:54 pm EDT Update
Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record
Fred Katz: There it is. Russell Westbrook has officially tied Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record of 181 for a career, a record that has stood for 47 years. Westbrook now has 21 triple-doubles in his last 25 games and will go for the record Monday against the Hawks.
Russell Westbrook is making history every other day at this point and Saturday night was no exception. The Wizards’ point guard earned his 7,988th assist against the Pacers, passing former Wizards point guard Rod Strickland for 12th all-time on the NBA’s career assists list.