Maccabi coach Giannis Sfairopoulos was happy with his squad’s performance post-game while he also commented about the all but done departure of Elijah Bryant – who was watching the game from the sidelines – to the Milwaukee Bucks. “He was an important part of our rotation, an important player. He had this offer. We are sad that he left on one hand, but on the other hand, it is his future and that is life in basketball. If I agreed? Every coach wants to see his players develop and grow, improve their game. Maccabi helped him reach the highest goal of an American basketball player, I’m happy for him. Shocked the team? I do not believe so. I hope Elijah likes Giannis Antetokounmpo more than he liked Giannis Sfairopoulos,” the coach said, per Sport 5