Fred Katz: Russell Westbrook’s jumper falls short, but he did not. Wizards lose to the Hawks 125-124, but Westbrook makes history: 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists — the 182nd triple-double of his career, more than anyone who has ever played in the NBA.
May 10, 2021 | 9:28 pm EDT Update
Jorge Sierra: How Russell Westbrook became the all-time leader in triple-doubles. Watch him race past Oscar Robertson ❗ #NBABarRaces
Bradley Beal: Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @Russell Westbrook
Tony East: Pacers win an ugly one in Cleveland 111-102. Pacers won the second half 58-42 to get it done. Kelan Martin had a career game, he lead the way with 25 points and the Pacers outscored the Cavs by 15 with him in the game. Magic number for the play-in is now 2. Pacers back in 9th.
Josh Lewenberg: With Indiana’s win over Cleveland tonight, it’s official: the Toronto Raptors are eliminated and will miss the playoffs for the first time in 8 years.