18 hours ago via TheTraeYoung
Trae Young: 1 of 1. 🐐💯 Congrats Big Bro ! @Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/X6Yovh3rmY

May 12, 2021 | 5:27 am EDT Update

Terence Davis eyeing future with Kings?

Jason Anderson: Asked Terence Davis if Sacramento feels like a long-term fit for him. “It’s definitely looking like that. … This is some of the best basketball I’ve played in my career. … Everyone believes in everyone here. Guys are unselfish here & that’s the way you want to play the game.”
21 mins ago via JandersonSacBee

