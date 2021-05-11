Trae Young: 1 of 1. 🐐💯 Congrats Big Bro ! @Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/X6Yovh3rmY

-
All NBA Teams
Terence Davis eyeing future with Kings?
Jason Anderson: Asked Terence Davis if Sacramento feels like a long-term fit for him. “It’s definitely looking like that. … This is some of the best basketball I’ve played in my career. … Everyone believes in everyone here. Guys are unselfish here & that’s the way you want to play the game.”
“It’s so valuable to have someone you know can you can count on every single night to play big minutes and to guard one of the opposing team’s best players,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in a video conference ahead of Tuesday’s 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. “Klay has been that guy for many years, and now Andrew, the same thing.”
Julius Randle on loss: 'Put it on me'
Ian Begley: Julius Randle holds himself accountable for NYK’s OT loss to LAL. Randle referenced his missed shot at the end of regulation several times in his post-game interview: “I had a chance to finish the job and I didn’t finish the job…. I’m looking at myself…. Put it on me.”
Mike Vorkunov: Derrick Rose on the last play of OT: “The spacing probably was messed up. I know I was above the break. (RJ) didn’t have anywhere to drive…If he did end up going we gotta give him the space to actually try to crack somebody off the dribble instead of just clogging up the lane.”