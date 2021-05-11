USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: The NBA’s last 2-minute official report ruled that Russell Westbrook should have been awarded an and-1 on Kevin Huerter’s contest. That could have tied the game in the final minute. Also ruled that John Collins was not fouled on the Hawks’ final possession.

The NBA admitted that officials missed a crucial foul call in the Utah Jazz loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. With 32 seconds remaining in the game, Clarkson attempted a three-pointer that missed wide to the left with the Jazz leading 116-114. Clarkson and Jazz coach Quin Snyder both appeared to notice the Warriors foul looking to the officials for a whistle that never came.
Andrew Greif: The last 2-minute report from LAC-DEN found two incorrect non-calls: With 1:52 to play, NBA determined Cousins should have been whistled for reaching in around Jokic. And with 1:28 to play, Porter Jr. should have been called for a foul after making contact with Reggie Jackson. pic.twitter.com/KSHU9CWGmz
Neil Dalal: NBA's Last Two Minute Report says the crew of Kevin Scott, Nick Buchert, and Jonathan Sterling called the final two minutes of Wizards-Mavs correctly. Bradley Beal may have his disputes about that, but certainly for the earlier 46 minutes.
Last 2 Minute report says Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson in last game
Jeff McDonald: According to the L2M report, only two missed calls late in Spurs-Heat, both advantaging SA: * A shooting foul on Poeltl against Adebayo with 1:58 left that went uncalled. * An uncalled traveling violation against Dejounte Murray with 1:49 to play.
L2M report says Paul George game-winning free throws came on incorrect foul call
Kellan Olson: L2M report highlights: - Ayton was fouled on the strip where he hurt his shoulder - Bucks did not have possession when they called timeout with 2.5 left - Ayton fouled DiVincenzo on the Bridges 3 in OT - Connaughton should have got a 3-second call on the last possession of OT
Rick Bonnell: Two reffing errors in last 11 seconds of Hornets-Heat, both of which disadvantaged Hornets. Miami should have been called for a 5-second violation and Ariza should have been called for a foul.
Mike Vorkunov: NBA's Last 2 Minute report says the foul call on Julius Randle in the Knicks loss to the 76ers was the right call. NBA: "Randle (NYK) pushes Harris (PHI) as he jumps for the rebound."
Mike Vorkunov: Last 2 Minute report from Knicks-76ers last night. NBA says — RJ Barrett should've been called for shooting foul on Ben Simmons w/ 45.7 sec left — Julius Randle should've been called for travel with 24.3 sec left — Randle should've been called for offensive foul with 14 sec left
Last 2 Minute report deems traveling call on Julius Randle was correct
Neil Dalal: Russell Westbrook and Scott Brooks both wanted a foul call on Khris Middleton on this potential game-tying layup. NBA's Last Two Minute Report says it was the correct no call because it was only "marginal" contact. L2M does say Deni Avdija fouled Giannis before he passed back. pic.twitter.com/OZqhW4eOfF
Neil Dalal: NBA says the only incorrect call from Wizards-Clippers was this foul against Nic Batum sending Bradley Beal to the free-throw line. Beal still easily got it to Neto. They say Beal did hit Batum's arm on the 3 and Williams never had possession on possible backcourt violation.
Chris Mannix: Rudy Gobert's foul against Joel Embiid in the final minute of the Jazz loss to the Sixers has been deemed the correct call, per NBA. In the Last 2 Minute Report, ruling says Gobert extended his arm into Embiid's back, affecting his play at the basket.
Kyle Neubeck: Last 2 minute report from Sixers-Jazz admits to six errors: 3 incorrect no calls on Utah (another Gobert foul on Embiid, missed travel on Bogdanovic, missed 3 sec for Gobert) 3 incorrect no calls on Philadelphia (kicked ball by Simmons, Embiid fouling Mitchell, travel by Harris)
James Ham: NBA L2M report admits officials missed a Montrezl Harrell offensive foul against Harrison Barnes with 1.2 seconds remaining. Also said Holmes offensive foul against Harrell with 1:44 remaining was incorrect.
Jason Anderson: Per Last 2 Minute Report, officials made the correct call when they whistled De'Aaron Fox for his sixth foul against the Lakers last night, noting: "Fox moves underneath Schroder's lower body during his shooting motion and contact affects his driving shot attempt."
Michael Singer: NBA’s L2M report from Nuggets-Wizards finds zero incorrect calls over the last two minutes. Bradley Beal’s delay of game half-court swat occurred with 2:19 left. Very curious if NBA would’ve weighed in on that.
Rod Boone: Last two-minute report says Gordon Hayward made contact to Devin Booker's wrist, affected his game-tying 3-point attempt with .06 seconds left. Booker should have been awarded free throws. But same thing happened to #Hornets and Terry Rozier a while back so these things even out.
KC Johnson: NBA’s L2M report said call on Coby White’s foul on Ricky Rubio was correctly a shooting foul. Report also said KAT foul on LaVine with 12.3 seconds left in regulation was wrong. KAT fouled out on the play.
Offensive foul on Kawhi Leonard against James Harden deemed correct call
KC Johnson: NBA’s L2M said officials block charge on Thad Young while guarding Joel Embiid was correct. So if Billy Donovan would’ve challenged, he would’ve lost.
Harrison Wind: The NBA's L2M Report says Robin Lopez should have been called for an illegal screen on Facu Campazzo on the Wizards' last play of regulation. "Lopez extends into Campazzo's path while setting the screen and does not give him room to avoid the contact." pic.twitter.com/k7MtUmZpqs
Kevin Chouinard: L2M report says Trae Young was not fouled at end of DAL game: “Cauley-Stein (DAL) is entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he takes, and which leads to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young (ATL).”
Kellan Olson: NBA's L2M report is out. Highlights from Suns/Nuggets: -- Murray traveled (as Monty predicted) and Ayton didn't foul him -- Confirmed Ayton's 6th foul as correct -- Kaminsky did foul Jokic in a shooting motion in the backcourt after Nader's missed FT
Ira Winderman: NBA officiating report says no palm/travel on Joel Embiid on fourth-quarter play Tuesday that included Heat challenge of foul on Kelly Olynyk. Of play, NBA says only, "Olynyk (MIA) is not in a legal guarding position and is moving laterally into Embiid's (PHI) path."
Adam Spolane: NBA L2M report says officials missed two calls down the stretch during last night's Rockets/Blazers game. Both misses benefited the Rockets. Officials missed an out of bounds call on Christian Wood and a travel on James Harden
Nuggets-Kings L2M report shows five incorrect calls
Michael Singer: NBA's L2M from Nuggets-Kings isn't pretty. Here's list of incorrect no-calls. In 4th: Barnes traveling In OT: Foul on Whiteside defending Jokic, DEN lost ball Barnes traveling before tying game at 122 Barnes foul on Jokic w/ two seconds left Barton foul on Barnes' dunk
Tom Westerholm: Not much of a surprise here, but the NBA announced a clean L2M report from last night.
Tim Bontemps: There were three incorrect calls in today’s Last Two Minute Report, and all disadvantaged Miami. Marcus Smart didn’t get fouled late in the fourth; Jayson Tatum traveled on the final play of regulation; and Goran Dragic didn’t foul Kemba Walker.
Tim Reynolds: The NBA also says Nick Nurse did nothing wrong on the Celtics' pass that people keep talking about. "Coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line. ... Nurse's presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play."
John Karalis: NBA last 2 minute report shows Daniel Theis should have been called for a foul on VanVleet's drive to tie the game at 101, making it an and-1. Also, Lowry should have been called for 3 seconds on the Theis dunk. Both really ended up benefiting the Celtics.
Barry Jackson: The NBA's L2M report, issued day after games, says correct call was made on the two controversial late game foul calls last night - one sending Middleton to the line for 2 FTs and the other sending Butler to the line for his 2 game winning FTs at buzzer.
Tim Reynolds: NBA found three - THREE - calls botched on the play where Jimmy Butler threw the ball away to Brook Lopez last night. 1) He was fouled by George Hill. 2) Hill was out of bounds and touched the ball. 3) Jimmy was out of bounds when he threw it to Lopez.
Harrison Wind: No surprise, but the L2M Report says Rudy Gobert fouled Jamal Murray on his drive to the basket with 26 seconds remaining. Nuggets were down 124-120. “Gobert does not maintain verticality and brings his arm down, making contact with Murray's arm that affects his shot attempt.” pic.twitter.com/rgq00V3spR
Brad Townsend: NBA last 2 minute report only cites one incorrect call in Mavs-Indy game, still a significant one: Missed Myles Turner foul against Doncic. As for Oladipo hit on Doncic, reports says Oladipo was in “correct defensive position.”
Steve Bulpett: According to NBA's Last 2 Minutes report, Jayson Tatum shouldn't have been called for fouling Steven Adams w/28 seconds left and Celtics ahead 104-103. Adams missed both FTs, Chris Paul got the rebound and missed a layup. Celts got the ball back with the lead and 13.8 secs left.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA fines Orlando coach Steve Clifford $25K for "abusing" officials in Thursday loss to Knicks --- after L2M report concluded that officials failed to see/hear him asking for timeout with 4.4 seconds left and missed a foul call on Knicks with four seconds left.
Josh Robbins: In its Last 2-Minute Report, the NBA cited two errors that disadvantaged the Magic against the Knicks. First, the league said, the officiating crew failed to see/hear Steve Clifford attempting to call a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Second, Elfrid Payton should have been called for a foul for extending his leg and making foot-to-foot contact with Evan Fournier with 4.0 seconds left, leading to a turnover by Fournier. ... The report said there were no missed calls or non-calls that disadvantaged the Knicks.
KC Johnson: NBA L2M report says both late foul calls from Bulls-Spurs were correct. Poeltl on LaVine and Dunn on DeRozan.
John Meyer: L2M (last two minute) Report says "Fox (SAC) enters the lane prior to the shot hitting the rim." Ruling = Incorrect Non-Call *It's not like we couldn't see that almost immediately after on replay* But I guess they can't overturn that which baffles me.
Jonathan Feigen: Of 20 calls/no calls in NBA L2M report of Rockets' loss to OKC, two were deemed incorrect. Both were Harden turnovers. NBA ruled both should have been OKC fouls. Rockets were up 1 with less than 2 minutes remaining on both, the 2nd led to a Gilgeous-Alexander dunk for the lead.
Ira Winderman: NBA rules no illegal push off from Bam Adebayo on game-tying alley-oop inbound basket at end of regulation in OT victory Monday over Kings. Per NBA: "Adebayo (MIA) releases from the contact with Joseph (SAC) near the basket."
James Ham: NBA admits another error in Last Two Minute report of Kings/Magic game. Joseph didn't foul Gordon with 1.1 seconds remaining. League passed on the clear foul by Iwundu on final play, which is inexcusable.
Doug Smith: In an absolutely no-brainer move, NBA’s L2M report from Raptors/Blazers makes clear the Whiteside screen on RHJ before Lillard’s game-tying 3 was indeed a foul. How it was missed on the court in real time is mystifying
May 12, 2021

Terence Davis eyeing future with Kings?

Jason Anderson: Asked Terence Davis if Sacramento feels like a long-term fit for him. “It’s definitely looking like that. … This is some of the best basketball I’ve played in my career. … Everyone believes in everyone here. Guys are unselfish here & that’s the way you want to play the game.”
