“It’s more fun having something you’re pushing for and every game mean something,” Young said. “I think that’s what is making this more fun. Usually, at this point of the year, we’re just playing and trying to win a game but it’s not for anything at the end of the season. To actually be playing games and for it to mean something each game and each day is a lot better for sure.”
May 12, 2021 | 8:45 pm EDT Update
Omari Sanfoka II: Pistons officially announce the Dwane Casey extension. Statements from Casey, Tom Gores and Troy Weaver
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs run a tribute video for Tristan Thompson’s return to Cleveland. Cheers and a standing ovation from those here in the arena.
Jason Anderson: Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (back soreness) is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Kings. Grayson Allen (left abdominal soreness) and Sean McDermott (left foot soreness) are out.
Brad Townsend: Rick Carlisle says JJ Redick will not play the last 3 games. “He’s getting his right heel evaluated and then we’ll see where we are.”
Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson (right wrist sprain) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Blazers. Only 2 games left in the regular season after that
May 12, 2021 | 8:11 pm EDT Update
Kristaps Porzingis returns for Dallas after missing last seven games
Marc Stein: The Mavs say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will be available to play tonight against New Orleans after missing seven consecutive games.