9 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“It’s more fun having something you’re pushing for and every game mean something,” Young said. “I think that’s what is making this more fun. Usually, at this point of the year, we’re just playing and trying to win a game but it’s not for anything at the end of the season. To actually be playing games and for it to mean something each game and each day is a lot better for sure.”

May 12, 2021 | 8:45 pm EDT Update
