In Young’s first two years, the Hawks’ season was effectively over by now and the only intrigue surrounding the team was if it could increase its lottery odds. This is new territory for Young with just three games remaining amid the fight for the four seed.
May 12, 2021 | 8:45 pm EDT Update
Omari Sanfoka II: Pistons officially announce the Dwane Casey extension. Statements from Casey, Tom Gores and Troy Weaver
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs run a tribute video for Tristan Thompson’s return to Cleveland. Cheers and a standing ovation from those here in the arena.
Jason Anderson: Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (back soreness) is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Kings. Grayson Allen (left abdominal soreness) and Sean McDermott (left foot soreness) are out.
Brad Townsend: Rick Carlisle says JJ Redick will not play the last 3 games. “He’s getting his right heel evaluated and then we’ll see where we are.”
Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson (right wrist sprain) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Blazers. Only 2 games left in the regular season after that
May 12, 2021 | 8:11 pm EDT Update
Kristaps Porzingis returns for Dallas after missing last seven games
Marc Stein: The Mavs say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will be available to play tonight against New Orleans after missing seven consecutive games.