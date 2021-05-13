Bogdanovic echoed Young’s sentiments about the growing chemistry between the pair. “What I learned in Europe is when you play with good players, you have to talk with them,” Bogdanovic said. “You have to talk to each other because we all have our egos, we know our game and we know we’re really good players, so you have to put it on the side and help each other. It’s a process and the chemistry starts with that, too. We know he’s the franchise player here. No one has a problem with it, but he has to handle it the right way, and he’s handling it pretty well. It’s amazing how mature he thinks and how he knows all of the stuff. He’s smart. Sometimes, we go in a verbal fight, a good fight, but it’s because we want to win. I don’t care what anyone says, he wants to win and everyone wants to win. We don’t like losing. That’s where the fighting starts. If you don’t fight and you’re losing, something is wrong.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day