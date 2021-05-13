USA Today Sports

“The other day he came up to me and said, ‘I found out I’m stubborn,’” Young said. “I was like, ‘All right bro. I’m a little stubborn too.’ We’re kind of the same people. There are times where we talk and he’ll say something to me and I’ll say something back and we’re both going at each other. (Last week), I told him he was being stubborn and he looked at me and laughed. Those little things that you learn about each other and get to joke about on the court brings you closer together. I had that type of relationship with (Nuggets forward) Mike (Porter Jr.) back in high school, and it’s kind of that MOKAN-type (former AAU team) of feel for me as far as this connection with this group.”

That’s the thing to remember. I expect plenty of change this offseason. But I also wouldn’t be surprised to see the Bulls try to work their books so that they have significant cap space in 2022. There already is speculative talk around the league — emphasis on speculative — that Bradley Beal could be a target. I assume that’s largely because of his relationship with Donovan. It’s speculative for many reasons, not the least of which that there’s no guarantee that Beal will be a free agent then. He owns a player option for 2022-23. But he’d be an intriguing piece alongside LaVine and Vučević.
Video coordinators have laughed about how hard Westbrook goes at them when they have to defend him in drills. He treats them as if they’re players. He’ll trash talk them. One once said that if he just so happened to get lucky and knock the ball away from the point guard, Westbrook would plant a shoulder into his face on the next play. The word “destroy” has been commonly used to describe what he does to coaches or staff who defend him in practices. “Mercy” comes up, too. Westbrook shows none of it.
A former Thunder staffer who has received many of those hits and would undoubtedly take every one of them once again says Westbrook’s drive, even during mundane practice settings, is “what makes him great.” Westbrook certainly appreciates the lower-level coaches he abuses in the post. When the Thunder went to the 2012 NBA Finals, he gave a significant portion of his six-figure bonus to the team’s video coordinators.
Durant and Westbrook used to compete about who could arrive at practice first, which created a blue-collar culture that percolated throughout the organization. As role players will attest, it’s not so easy to stroll in for an 11 a.m. practice at 10:59 when your two stars are getting there three hours before for their own pre-practice practice. “I think it probably fueled both those guys in a very healthy way,” Donovan said.
The Thunder’s first commandment was easy to follow: Do not park in Westbrook’s parking spot. If anyone did, he made sure to have fun with the violators. Leave your car in Westbrook’s spot at the Oklahoma City practice facility and prepare for him to perpendicularly block you in once he arrives. If a teammate ever committed the sin, Westbrook would stay at the facility later, just to mess with him. A player once drove onto the sidewalk just to avoid Westbrook’s obstructing vehicle so he could get home.
Whispers in Memphis are the Grizzlies aren’t yet sold on their 2018 lottery pick, 6-foot-11 power forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. They’re concerned about his durability. In late April, Jackson, 21, made his return from an extended absence after he tore the meniscus in his left knee last August while playing in the NBA bubble. Jackson has started just two of the nine games he has played this season and he has taken periodic games off for “injury management.’’ Jackson is averaging 14.6 points in 23 minutes per game.
