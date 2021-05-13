Justin Kubatko: Trae Young last night: ✅ 33 PTS ✅ 8 REB ✅ 9 AST The @Jaryd Wilson clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Young and Oscar Robertson are the only players in NBA history to record at least 1,500 PTS and 500 AST in each of their first three seasons. pic.twitter.com/M8Jj2bDrPi
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 13, 2021 | 6:55 pm EDT Update
Rockets signing Khyri Thomas to a multiyear contract
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets are signing guard Khyri Thomas to a multiyear contract, sources tell me and @Alykhan Bijani. Houston initially signed Thomas via hardship exception.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “Nikola doesn’t get respect, the #Nuggets don’t get respect, I don’t get respect. Who cares, man? All I care about is us staying together, us finding ways to win and continuing to prove people wrong.”
Rob Schaefer: Daniel Theis (hip) out tonight vs. Raptors. Tomas Satoransky, who tweaked his ankle against Nets, is a gametime decision. Troy Brown Jr. (sprained ankle) out.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Isaiah Stewart (personal), Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson, Cory Joseph, Mason Plumlee, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder and Dennis Smith Jr. are OUT for Friday vs. #Nuggets. Hamidou Diallo (health and safety protocols) is questionable. #DFS
May 13, 2021 | 6:46 pm EDT Update
Mike Conley returning on Friday?
Ben Anderson: Mike Conley is listed as questionable tomorrow for the @Utah Jazz against the Oklahoma City Thunder.