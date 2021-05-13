Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Orlando: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is available. Clint Capela (right heel pain) is available. Danilo Gallinari (low back soreness) is available. Trae Young (right hip soreness) is available. So all the game-time decision guys are a go 👍
May 13, 2021 | 6:55 pm EDT Update
Rockets signing Khyri Thomas to a multiyear contract
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets are signing guard Khyri Thomas to a multiyear contract, sources tell me and @Alykhan Bijani. Houston initially signed Thomas via hardship exception.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “Nikola doesn’t get respect, the #Nuggets don’t get respect, I don’t get respect. Who cares, man? All I care about is us staying together, us finding ways to win and continuing to prove people wrong.”
Rob Schaefer: Daniel Theis (hip) out tonight vs. Raptors. Tomas Satoransky, who tweaked his ankle against Nets, is a gametime decision. Troy Brown Jr. (sprained ankle) out.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Isaiah Stewart (personal), Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson, Cory Joseph, Mason Plumlee, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder and Dennis Smith Jr. are OUT for Friday vs. #Nuggets. Hamidou Diallo (health and safety protocols) is questionable. #DFS
May 13, 2021 | 6:46 pm EDT Update
Mike Conley returning on Friday?
Ben Anderson: Mike Conley is listed as questionable tomorrow for the @Utah Jazz against the Oklahoma City Thunder.