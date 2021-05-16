All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (right big toe soreness) i… shares share tweet pin sms send email 22 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (right big toe soreness) is available tonight. So is Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness). Injuries, Uncategorized Injuries, Tony Snell, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email