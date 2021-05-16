USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (right big toe soreness) is available tonight. So is Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness).

May 17, 2021 | 3:16 pm EDT Update

Thaddeus Young, Bulls haven't 'talked that far ahead' on whether he'll be back

Rob Schaefer: Thad Young says he and Bulls front office haven’t “talked that far ahead” on whether he’ll be back next season. Exit interview centered on reflecting on this season. Focus shifting to family for the offseason, doesn’t know what’s going to happen with contract situation yet.
