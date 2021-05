The Knicks are hosting their first playoff game since 2013 when they take on the five-seeded Atlanta Hawks at the Garden. The entry price, not including fees, for Game 1 will cost you “just” $968 through SeatGeek. And you’ll be sitting in section 214 in the 16th row. Including fees? Well, this writer was too afraid to enter his debit card info to find that out for you. Sorry.