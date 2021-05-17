There is a mounting confidence that there is a clear path for Ujiri’s return,
and there will be a good-faith negotiation to find common ground on a deal that will extend the Raptors president’s tenure with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment from eight years until as far into the future as he wants to stay. It’s not like MLSE has a plan B to replace the person more tightly woven into the fabric of the franchise than any player. Their position is straightforward. There are no tactics or posturing. “They love him, and they believe in him,” said a source close to the MLSE board. “He’s won them a championship and they believe he’s going to win them some more.”