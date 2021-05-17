USA Today Sports

Shams Charania: NBA West and East Players of Week 21: T…

19 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: NBA West and East Players of Week 21: Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Hawks guard Trae Young.

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 18, 2021 | 11:10 am EDT Update
As for one specific lesson, Sarver said that a young team doesn’t necessarily have to have a young coach, a common practice across many sports. The Suns hired Williams two offseasons ago and have had large amounts of success with him in charge. “Sometimes I’ve gotten them right and sometimes I’ve gotten them wrong,” Sarver said of hiring GMs and coaches. “As I said, I’m blessed to have James and Monty. The three of us work together really well and they work together well and they’re just both very good at what they do.”
8 mins ago via Arizona's Sports Page

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

May 18, 2021 | 10:29 am EDT Update

Raptors keeping Masai Ujiri?

There is a mounting confidence that there is a clear path for Ujiri’s return, and there will be a good-faith negotiation to find common ground on a deal that will extend the Raptors president’s tenure with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment from eight years until as far into the future as he wants to stay. It’s not like MLSE has a plan B to replace the person more tightly woven into the fabric of the franchise than any player. Their position is straightforward. There are no tactics or posturing. “They love him, and they believe in him,” said a source close to the MLSE board. “He’s won them a championship and they believe he’s going to win them some more.”
49 mins ago via SportsNet

, Top Rumors

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 39 more rumors
He’s been more active communicating with players, both in-person and via text, according to another source. Certainly those that have gone to battle with him want to stay the course. “He’s been the focal point of everything that’s Toronto Raptors ever since I’ve been here. Kyle Lowry is obviously the greatest Raptor of all time, and No. 2 might be Masai,” Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet said on Sunday.
49 mins ago via SportsNet

, Uncategorized

,

Home