As for one specific lesson, Sarver said that a young team doesn’t necessarily have to have a young coach, a common practice across many sports. The Suns hired Williams two offseasons ago and have had large amounts of success with him in charge. “Sometimes I’ve gotten them right and sometimes I’ve gotten them wrong,” Sarver said of hiring GMs and coaches. “As I said, I’m blessed to have James and Monty. The three of us work together really well and they work together well and they’re just both very good at what they do.”