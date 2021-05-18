USA Today Sports

While the Mavericks did quietly gauge trade interest on Kristaps Porzingis before the trade deadline, they are more determined to find a center to pair with their All-Star big man, sources said. That big man could very well become Holmes, although the Mavericks are likely to pursue John Collins this summer as well.

Holmes emerged as a true starting center in Sacramento this season, averaging career highs in points (14.2), rebounds (8.3) and blocks (1.6). And in a market that has recently rewarded low-usage, rim-rolling centers who protect the basket on the other end, Holmes could find himself netting a deal worth upward of $80 million over four years, according to league personnel polled by Bleacher Report. "He's super athletic obviously, really good timing as a roller, does a lot of the little things," said one longtime personnel man. "He's pretty durable. He doesn't need the ball. He can play with really any type of team. He doesn't really stretch the floor, but teams are looking for that level of guy."
Richaun Holmes on free agency: We're going to see what happens
You’re an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Are there certain things you learned from your last free-agent experience that you can use this time around? Richaun Holmes: “I think during my last free agency, I just learned how to gauge the situations that are best for me and my family. Just understanding the situations that I’m going to put myself in as far as living conditions and things of that sort, just understanding everything about choosing where you’re going to play next, understanding the impact that it’s going to have and how big of a decision it is and how much thought you really want to put into it -- not just for yourself but for your family as well. I just think the seriousness of it and how you want to think [about things] and make sure you make the right decision… I feel like those are all things I learned the last time I went through it.”
Richaun Holmes loves Sacramento very much
Richaun Holmes: 'I’m one of the best two-way centers in this league'
By the end of the season, what are your goals individually and collectively as a team? Richayn Holmes: Collectively, to make the playoffs. That’s where we feel like we should be. That’s what we feel like the talent level we have, that’s a goal that’s accomplishable. Individually, I just want to show I’m a legit starting center. I’m one of the best centers in the league I feel like. And, as I get more consistent, I have a lot more to show. I just want to show that I’m one of the best two-way centers in this league for sure, continue to showcase that, and put the NBA on notice.
When you signed with Sacramento, what was your view of the Kings at the time and choose them instead of other options you had? Richaun Holmes: They hadn’t been to the playoffs in a while, so I was really unsure. One thing about Sacramento is how hard they pursued me. From the opening of free agency, they made it clear they wanted me in Sacramento and I could help this team. I think that’s the one thing that won me over more than anything was how overwhelmingly they pursued me.
During the latest episode of the Purple Talk podcast, the pick-and-roll specialist sounded like a player who has found his NBA home. “I absolutely love Sacramento,” Holmes told NBC Sports California. “This community, this city, these fans -- have shown me, in my short time here, that I really couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else. I would love to play here the rest of my career. I love to play in front of these fans, be a part of this community -- this is a great place to be and I’d love just to be a part of it.”
Noel Harris: The Kings have officially signed Richaun Holmes. He will wear No. 22.
Richaun Holmes to Sacramento
Richaun Holmes: 👑👑👑
Alex Kennedy: Richaun Holmes has received interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls (his hometown team), according to sources. Holmes averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 16.9 minutes last year with the Phoenix Suns.
Another offseason target is Richaun Holmes, a 25-year-old big man who is a massive ball of energy. He could be the replacement to Zaza Pachulia as the team’s backup center, or play alongside Thon Maker. Holmes averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.1 blocks this past season with the Suns. To put it simply: Holmes is just active.
As for one specific lesson, Sarver said that a young team doesn’t necessarily have to have a young coach, a common practice across many sports. The Suns hired Williams two offseasons ago and have had large amounts of success with him in charge. “Sometimes I’ve gotten them right and sometimes I’ve gotten them wrong,” Sarver said of hiring GMs and coaches. “As I said, I’m blessed to have James and Monty. The three of us work together really well and they work together well and they’re just both very good at what they do.”
Raptors keeping Masai Ujiri?

There is a mounting confidence that there is a clear path for Ujiri’s return, and there will be a good-faith negotiation to find common ground on a deal that will extend the Raptors president’s tenure with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment from eight years until as far into the future as he wants to stay. It’s not like MLSE has a plan B to replace the person more tightly woven into the fabric of the franchise than any player. Their position is straightforward. There are no tactics or posturing. “They love him, and they believe in him,” said a source close to the MLSE board. “He’s won them a championship and they believe he’s going to win them some more.”
He’s been more active communicating with players, both in-person and via text, according to another source. Certainly those that have gone to battle with him want to stay the course. “He’s been the focal point of everything that’s Toronto Raptors ever since I’ve been here. Kyle Lowry is obviously the greatest Raptor of all time, and No. 2 might be Masai,” Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet said on Sunday.
