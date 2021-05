Lloyd Pierce: And so for me, I’ve always said, and I told Travis this when when he hired me, and I told him this, the day he told me that we were moving in a different direction, I said ‘I’m always going to be appreciative of the offer, because who knows if you ever get to be a head coach in this NBA league’ I’m in my 14th year and I’ve already been a fired head coach. To me, that’s the greatest accomplishment I can tell someone. I’m a fired NBA head coach, and it’s only been 14 years. So that shows how far I’ve come in a short time. And I still have a long way to go in my career, so I’m fine.