10 hours ago via Apple Podcasts
Lloyd Pierce: And so for me, I’ve always said, and I told Travis this when when he hired me, and I told him this, the day he told me that we were moving in a different direction, I said ‘I’m always going to be appreciative of the offer, because who knows if you ever get to be a head coach in this NBA league’ I’m in my 14th year and I’ve already been a fired head coach. To me, that’s the greatest accomplishment I can tell someone. I’m a fired NBA head coach, and it’s only been 14 years. So that shows how far I’ve come in a short time. And I still have a long way to go in my career, so I’m fine.

May 19, 2021 | 1:50 am EDT Update

Scott Brooks: Jayson Tatum will be MVP soon

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks could do nothing but tip his cap to Tatum after the game. He had some big praise for the two-time All-Star during his press conference. “He’s a great player. He’s not a great young player, he’s a great player. He’s gonna be an MVP in this league soon,” Brooks said.
56 mins ago via Justin Leger @ Yahoo! Sports

