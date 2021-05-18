Lloyd Pierce: And so for me, I’ve always said, and I told Travis this when when he hired me, and I told him this, the day he told me that we were moving in a different direction, I said ‘I’m always going to be appreciative of the offer, because who knows if you ever get to be a head coach in this NBA league’ I’m in my 14th year and I’ve already been a fired head coach. To me, that’s the greatest accomplishment I can tell someone. I’m a fired NBA head coach, and it’s only been 14 years. So that shows how far I’ve come in a short time. And I still have a long way to go in my career, so I’m fine.
Jayson Tatum scored 50 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 14-of-32 shooting from the floor and 17-of-17 from the free throw line. Whether it was attacking the basket or isolating for a stepback 3-pointer, Tatum was in his bag from start to finish.
Zach Kram: Youngest players with 50+ points in a postseason game*: Rick Barry (23 years, 21 days) Michael Jordan (23 + 62 days) Jayson Tatum (23 + 76 days) * I know this doesn’t count as a postseason game, but it’s after the regular season, so what do you want from me?
Scott Brooks: Jayson Tatum will be MVP soon
Wizards head coach Scott Brooks could do nothing but tip his cap to Tatum after the game. He had some big praise for the two-time All-Star during his press conference. “He’s a great player. He’s not a great young player, he’s a great player. He’s gonna be an MVP in this league soon,” Brooks said.
Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum on the Nets: “Obviously it’s going to be tough. Everyone knows the guys they have over there. But I’m excited to be in the playoffs. For the fourth year in a row. I don’t take that for granted. I’m excited for the next game.”