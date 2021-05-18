USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: I asked De'Andre Hunter about his inc…

10 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked De’Andre Hunter about his increasing his workload coming back from injury, playing 24 minutes Sunday: “It felt good. My knee, it didn’t really bother me. Just trying to get my wind back up, get my rhythm back up.”

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 19, 2021 | 1:50 am EDT Update

Scott Brooks: Jayson Tatum will be MVP soon

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks could do nothing but tip his cap to Tatum after the game. He had some big praise for the two-time All-Star during his press conference. “He’s a great player. He’s not a great young player, he’s a great player. He’s gonna be an MVP in this league soon,” Brooks said.
56 mins ago via Justin Leger @ Yahoo! Sports

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

Home