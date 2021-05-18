Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says he assumes De’Andre Hunter’s minute restriction will go up this weekend, but he’s not sure it’ll get to the point where there’s no restriction. Hunter played 24 minutes vs. the Rockets and had 14 points.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked De'Andre Hunter about his increasing his workload coming back from injury, playing 24 minutes Sunday: "It felt good. My knee, it didn't really bother me. Just trying to get my wind back up, get my rhythm back up."
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say De’Andre Hunter (injury management, right knee) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) are out tonight. Tony Snell and Kevin Huerter came off the list.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Washington: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) has been UPGRADED TO questionable. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter played 5-on-5 today, Nate McMillan says. Did some scrimmaging. They will wait to see how his knee feels tomorrow. But McMillan says as far as he knows, everything went fine today.
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan made it sound like De'Andre Hunter would be, at best, a game-time decision for Monday's game pending tomorrow's practice and Monday morning's walkthrough.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Bogdan Bogdanovic what it would mean for the Hawks to get De'Andre Hunter back: "He was honestly our best player before injury, most consistent player. So we all know how much we miss him, and he knows as well. It's good to see him hooping today, and he looks good."
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Chicago: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Kevin Huerter (left shoulder sprain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Kris Dunn was able to get some live work in today. De'Andre Hunter was not able to participate today. Tony Snell is limited to light running and shooting. No timeline on any of them returning though.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says John Collins is probably "a little further out" than De'Andre Hunter, in terms of bouncing back from injury. But adds both those guys will be out for at least a few more days.
Chris Kirschner: McMillan said Hunter's procedure will NOT keep him out for the rest of the season. He said he "absolutely" expects him to return this season.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at San Antonio: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Golden State: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan says that De'Andre Hunter is expected to play tonight. He'll have a minutes restriction between 16 and 20. "We're looking to allow him to play tonight."
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter says he hasn't done much 5-on-5 (the Hawks get very little practice time, and usually take it easy since they have a game every other day). He has done "a little" 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. Says he just needs to get in a game and get used to it again.
Sarah K. Spencer: "I'm in good spirits right now, definitely," De'Andre Hunter says. This is the first road trip he has gone on with the team since getting hurt.
De’Andre Hunter: The Atlanta Hawks forward is making his return to action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hunter was recovering from right knee surgery since Feb. 8. The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time.
Forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery on Feb. 8) has increased his rehabilitation activities to include unrestricted weight room work and progressive court reloading. He will be reviewed on Mar. 19.
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk to 92.9 FM this morning, on De'Andre Hunter: "(Friday) they'll decide if he has to get the second PRP injection ... Whatever decision is made there, that will affect the timeline for him. He has started doing some low-impact movements ... He's coming along great." pic.twitter.com/pWn2VYQZcB
De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
May 19, 2021 | 1:50 am EDT Update
Jayson Tatum scored 50 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 14-of-32 shooting from the floor and 17-of-17 from the free throw line. Whether it was attacking the basket or isolating for a stepback 3-pointer, Tatum was in his bag from start to finish.
Zach Kram: Youngest players with 50+ points in a postseason game*: Rick Barry (23 years, 21 days) Michael Jordan (23 + 62 days) Jayson Tatum (23 + 76 days) * I know this doesn’t count as a postseason game, but it’s after the regular season, so what do you want from me?
Scott Brooks: Jayson Tatum will be MVP soon
Wizards head coach Scott Brooks could do nothing but tip his cap to Tatum after the game. He had some big praise for the two-time All-Star during his press conference. “He’s a great player. He’s not a great young player, he’s a great player. He’s gonna be an MVP in this league soon,” Brooks said.
Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum on the Nets: “Obviously it’s going to be tough. Everyone knows the guys they have over there. But I’m excited to be in the playoffs. For the fourth year in a row. I don’t take that for granted. I’m excited for the next game.”