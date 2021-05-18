USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Guard Brandon Goodwin has been diagno…

9 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

2 years ago via KLChouinard
2 years ago via ATLHawks
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: Brandon Goodwin (right hip contusion) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs NOP: Cam Reddish is probable. Brandon Goodwin (right hip bruise) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Ray Spalding (dental pain) is out Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence

May 19, 2021 | 1:50 am EDT Update

Scott Brooks: Jayson Tatum will be MVP soon

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks could do nothing but tip his cap to Tatum after the game. He had some big praise for the two-time All-Star during his press conference. “He’s a great player. He’s not a great young player, he’s a great player. He’s gonna be an MVP in this league soon,” Brooks said.
56 mins ago via Justin Leger @ Yahoo! Sports

