Also to be decided in tiebreakers that are scheduled for May 25: Chicago (which owes its first-round pick to Orlando as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade) finished in a three-way tie for the No. 8 overall selection with New Orleans and Sacramento at 31-41. Charlotte and San Antonio (33-39) will have a tiebreaker draw if both teams lose this week in the play-in tournament. The Knicks and Atlanta (41-31) will need a tiebreaker to determine the Nos. 19 and 20 picks. There is a three-way tie for the No. 21 draft slot between the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland (which owes its first-round pick to Houston as part of the Robert Covington trade) and Dallas (which owes its first-rounder to the Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade). Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers (47-25) will need a tiebreaker to determine the Nos. 25 and 26.
May 19, 2021 | 3:24 pm EDT Update
Can you go over what you saw in the reaggravation in the last game of the season? Dr. Brian Sutterer: You had to zoom in really close because they didn’t show a good look at it, but a typical, common, low-ankle sprain, a lot of us have probably done ourselves. The outer portion of our ankle rolls down closer to the ground. A high-ankle-sprain mechanism occurs when the foot points outwards in what we call external rotation, so the toes are pointed outwards, and the foot sometimes rolls in the opposite direction, so the inside of the ankle goes down closer to the floor. So that’s the position that LeBron’s ankle was in when he stepped on Alexander-Walker’s foot. The reason I was concerned that he had tweaked the original injury was that it was the same mechanism as his original high-ankle sprain. I think if this would have been the more classic low-ankle sprain, I probably wouldn’t have been that concerned because he’s shown us he can brush those off. But because it was the same mechanism as his original injury, that’s where I think there’s concern of how healthy that ligament is going to be going into Wednesday.
Do you think people aren’t making a big enough deal about this issue? Dr. Brian Sutterer: It’s certainly possible that he could respond well enough to where it won’t bother him, but I think it is something that could play a bigger role than people are talking about. You heard Frank Vogel say, “It’s not an issue. He’s fine. There’s no concern,” and of course they’re going to say that going into one of the biggest games of the year to not give the Warriors any advantage with game planning. But, yeah, when we see an injury that’s the of the same mechanism of what originally caused it, and we’ve already seen a setback in the last time he returned, you have to at least be aware of the possibility that he could be more limited than we maybe think going into it.
ESPN Stats & Info: LeBron James averages 30.4 PPG against Stephen Curry, his 2nd-most against any All-Star he’s faced in his career, narrowly behind Klay Thompson (30.7).
Shams Charania: Sources: One new NBA player tested positive for coronavirus out of 496 tested since May 12.
Chris Kirschner: Bogdanovic on Nate McMillan’s influence: “The coaching was a crucial part of our success. There’s a lot of teams that are talented in the league but they’re not under control. I think he put a little control in this team and he helped us get these wins”
Fortnite and the NBA are teaming up in a significant virtual collaboration. Dubbed “Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover,” the event coincides with the start of the 2021 NBA postseason. On Friday, players will be able to equip NBA outfits for all 30 teams, and on May 25th can visit a “NBA Welcome Hub” in Fortnite’s Creative Mode, where NBA-themed experiences and content will reside. Player “Locker Bundles” will also be part of the drop, featuring Utah Jazz Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The pair will share their personal favorite items to equip while playing Fortnite and these items will be digitized and available for sale in the Fortnite Item Shop next week.
May 19, 2021 | 2:28 pm EDT Update
Kyle Lowry on free agency: 'No one knows what the future holds'
“Everyone’s gonna have their own opinion,” Lowry said. “And it’s a good story for people to write and to have fun with. But we’ll see what happens. No one knows what the future holds. No one knows what comes with the next day. We all just have to live it every day and every moment. And that’s important, to just take it day by day and minute by minute, hour by hour, and live our lives like that. But it’s a cool story to write for people. I just hope they make me look really cool.”
The other major decision facing the Raptors this offseason is attempting to retain star free agent Kyle Lowry, the team’s longest-tenured player and one of the driving forces behind its 2019 title. Ujiri said that decision will be made, in part, on what direction Toronto looks to go as an organization this offseason. “It just depends on what we are doing,” Ujiri said. “When we evaluate this, we are evaluating in many ways. One of the ways we have looked at is giving the young guys even more opportunity and building the future rather than now. We have to look at the organization that way.