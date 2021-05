Can you go over what you saw in the reaggravation in the last game of the season? Dr. Brian Sutterer: You had to zoom in really close because they didn’t show a good look at it, but a typical, common, low-ankle sprain, a lot of us have probably done ourselves. The outer portion of our ankle rolls down closer to the ground. A high-ankle-sprain mechanism occurs when the foot points outwards in what we call external rotation, so the toes are pointed outwards, and the foot sometimes rolls in the opposite direction, so the inside of the ankle goes down closer to the floor. So that’s the position that LeBron’s ankle was in when he stepped on Alexander-Walker’s foot. The reason I was concerned that he had tweaked the original injury was that it was the same mechanism as his original high-ankle sprain. I think if this would have been the more classic low-ankle sprain, I probably wouldn’t have been that concerned because he’s shown us he can brush those off. But because it was the same mechanism as his original injury, that’s where I think there’s concern of how healthy that ligament is going to be going into Wednesday