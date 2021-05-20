USA Today Sports

The Knicks went 3-0 against the Hawks this season. The …

11 hours ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
The Knicks went 3-0 against the Hawks this season. The analysis: You may have heard this stat by now. But what should be made of it? Well, according to Thibodeau: bupkis. “The playoffs are a lot different than the regular season,” he said. “By that I mean you don’t know where you are in the schedule. Who’s out. Who’s in. There’s a lot of things that factor into it and then once you get into the playoffs the teams are locked into you specifically. They’re going to know you inside and out, and you’re going to know them inside and out. You just have to be ready to play. Hopefully, you’ve built the proper habits to get ready to play. You’re playing the same team over and over again, so there’s an intensity to it, a concentration to it, and a will to it. We have to be ready.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 20, 2021 | 7:46 pm EDT Update
May 20, 2021 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
Home