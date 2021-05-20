On one hand, the Knicks have homecourt advantage and swept the Hawks in the regular season, so some favoring of New York makes sense. On the other, the Hawks are getting healthy and hitting their stride at the right time, looking to earn some respect and recognition from national media — this series provides the perfect opportunity to do so, if they can pull it off. “I definitely feel like this will give us a big swing of momentum in the national media,” power forward John Collins said. “I feel like everybody in this organization has been fighting for us to get more national attention. We fought to get to this position, to earn an opportunity. There’s not a bigger opportunity and a bigger stage in the first round, arguably so, so we have to take advantage of that.”
May 20, 2021 | 7:46 pm EDT Update
Fred Katz: An absolutely wild streak is about to end, as long as the Wizards hold onto this 30-point lead. Alex Len has played 531 games in his NBA career and has never been on a playoff team. It’s the longest playoffless streak in the league.