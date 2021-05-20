Bogdan Bogdanovic weighed in on the “Zeljko Obradovic in the NBA” discussion that emerged recently following certain comments by Anadolu Efes coach Ergin Ataman. The Atlanta Hawks guard and EuroLeague champion under Obradovic is positive that his former mentor would indeed be successful in an NBA job. “Zeljko’s greatest quality is adaptation,” Obradovic said to Serbian media, via Maxbet Sports. “He would find his own system that would function in the NBA. A lot more games are played here. I think he would find his own new way and I’m confident he would find a way to have success.” Ataman said that he believes an NBA should definitely hire Obradovic and that this could pave the way to the league for other European coaches.
Anadolu Efes coach Ergin Ataman believes that it’s time an NBA team hires Zeljko Obradovic – the most decorated coach in European basketball history – and that such a move could potentially lead to more European coaches getting NBA jobs. “I think that now he’s [Obradovic] the most relaxed,” Ataman said to the “Jumpball” show of the Greek national television. He was referring to the fact that while he and other prominent European coaches are preparing for the EuroLeague Final Four, Obradovic has taken the year off. “Because he doesn’t have our stress. He already has nine EuroLeague titles at home. I think he will continue his holidays or maybe somebody in NBA will understand that now EuroLeague Basketball, European basketball is much better than the NBA and they call the best coach in Europe to coach in the NBA. He deserves to start coaching in the NBA and maybe open the doors for all of us successful European coaches to maybe coach in the NBA in future. Not only the players. Now it’s also time for the [European] coaches to coach in the NBA.”
What will Obradovic’s next coaching destination be? For Serbian basketball great Dusan Ivkovic, his longtime friend and former coaching partner on the national team, the only thing that can seriously motivate Obradovic is the prospect of coaching an NBA team. “You see, I coached Zeljko and he was my assistant, we are family friends, so I can say that I know him very well. According to this, I can also express the opinion that one real and great motivation for Zeljko to continue to work as a coach in his stable and mature years, would be to go to the NBA,” Ivkovic said in an interview for Nedeljnik, via Sport Klub.
Fenerbahce Beko forward Luigi Datome has played both in Europe and NBA during his 12-year-long career so far. He is currently playing under coach Zeljko Obradovic who is regarded as one of, if not the best, European coach of all times and Datome believes Obradovic is more than ready for the NBA if he wishes to do it: “Yes! Absolutely, absolutely. It’s a different basketball, okay, but it’s not just about his talent as a coach. He is a student of the game. He can’t stop watching basketball. If he wanted to go to the NBA, he couldn’t use the same resources he has here. It is a decision that exclusively belongs to him but his knowledge and intelligence are brilliant. I had some coaches there who were worse than Obradovic by far”, he told NBA Spain.
May 20, 2021 | 7:46 pm EDT Update
Fred Katz: An absolutely wild streak is about to end, as long as the Wizards hold onto this 30-point lead. Alex Len has played 531 games in his NBA career and has never been on a playoff team. It’s the longest playoffless streak in the league.