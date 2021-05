Fenerbahce Beko forward Luigi Datome has played both in Europe and NBA during his 12-year-long career so far. He is currently playing under coach Zeljko Obradovic who is regarded as one of, if not the best, European coach of all times and Datome believes Obradovic is more than ready for the NBA if he wishes to do it: “Yes! Absolutely, absolutely. It’s a different basketball, okay, but it’s not just about his talent as a coach. He is a student of the game. He can’t stop watching basketball. If he wanted to go to the NBA, he couldn’t use the same resources he has here. It is a decision that exclusively belongs to him but his knowledge and intelligence are brilliant. I had some coaches there who were worse than Obradovic by far”, he told NBA Spain.