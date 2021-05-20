USA Today Sports

Mike Vorkunov: A point of emphasis for the Knicks this week is guarding Trae Young: “Just try to make it tougher on him without fouling,” RJ Barrett said. Young had an elite shooting fouls drawn rate this season. Barrett said Knicks using this week to learn Young’s tendencies and Hawks’ plays.

