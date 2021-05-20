Mike Vorkunov: A point of emphasis for the Knicks this week is guarding Trae Young: “Just try to make it tougher on him without fouling,” RJ Barrett said. Young had an elite shooting fouls drawn rate this season. Barrett said Knicks using this week to learn Young’s tendencies and Hawks’ plays.
May 20, 2021 | 7:46 pm EDT Update
Fred Katz: An absolutely wild streak is about to end, as long as the Wizards hold onto this 30-point lead. Alex Len has played 531 games in his NBA career and has never been on a playoff team. It’s the longest playoffless streak in the league.