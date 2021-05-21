USA Today Sports

David Locke: Rudy Gobert had 231 dunks this year. Only …

8 hours ago via DLocke09
David Locke: Rudy Gobert had 231 dunks this year. Only 2 players (Giannis and Clint Capela) were within 90 dunks of Rudy. Considering every coach would like to end every possession with a dunk this is noticeable. pic.twitter.com/XsSSlQPCP7

May 21, 2021 | 9:10 am EDT Update

Nick Nurse on Kyle Lowry: 'He's part of our core'

Nick Nurse on Kyle Lowry’s free agency: “He still puts his body on the line. He still guards hard. He still scores, his numbers are good, his shooting percentages are good. And he’s a tremendous talent. I hope we keep him. I think he’s part of our core.”
53 mins ago via Apple Podcasts

Can you sit here and say definitively you 100 percent want Leandro Bolmaro here next season? Gersson Rosas: We’ve mapped things out with him and his representation, we’re in a very comfortable place to bring him or not to bring him next year. A lot of it is his opportunity to play and develop which is important for us and for him. And that’s what we’re working through. But we’re very comfortable with the options of bringing him in. He’s had a great year in Barcelona at a super high level. They’re currently in the Final Four there and competing, which are special experiences for him, but he gives us another layer of talent. He gives us a lot of flexibility and versatility, which we’re really excited about.
53 mins ago via KSTP Sports @ KSTP

Gersson Rosas on the offseason: If we don’t get the draft pick, then we’ve already put ourselves in a position where we’ll have some financial flexibility with the mid-level to address some needs, which will add talent to the roster as well. We drafted Leandro Bolmaro last season and part of the thinking was that, if we were to lose the pick, we’d have another young player coming that we’re very excited about, potentially this year, depending on how everything plays out. And then, we’ll continue to look at every avenue and every opportunity through the trade market, to see what we can do to upgrade our talent level and address needs on the roster. But we’ve prepared accordingly for either route, depending on what happens on lottery night.
53 mins ago via KSTP Sports @ KSTP

But the other stuff? Gobert knows that criticism exists. And he knows all of the points, rebounds, blocked shots, DPOY’s or All-Star selections won’t shut down the noise. The remedy? Winning at a high level. And Gobert performing at a high level once the postseason starts for the Jazz on Sunday night. “In a way, they (the critics) are not wrong,” Gobert said. “It’s up to me to prove myself and to help my team be in a position to win a championship. I don’t see that as pressure. I have high expectations of myself. Our team before the season set a goal to win a championship. If you are hard on yourself, it’s hard to see that as pressure. I’m actually pretty excited for the challenge.”
53 mins ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic

Gobert knows this and knows that he has to be prepared to adjust to a number of looks. And he knows that there won’t be any excuse for failure. “Teams have been trying to do things to me like this the entire season,” Gobert said. “I’m way more comfortable guarding any kind of lineup compared to say four years ago. Teams have been trying to minimize my impact in all different ways. So, I just have to be ready for anything, and I have to be confident in what I can do.”
53 mins ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic

Gersson Rosas on Anthony Edwards potentially winning ROY: If you look up and down the Rookie of the year awards, you’d be shocked and surprised at some guys who won. To me, the biggest thing is who is the best player that’s going to be out of this draft, and I have a lot of confidence and over time, I think that story is going to be told. Selfishly, for him, for the organization, I think that’s pretty special (if he wins the ROY award). The body of work, what he’s done, what he’s accomplished. When you look at the class and the durability that’s involved, it’s impressive and I get so excited because he has no idea how good he’s gonna be, he’s just scratching the surface. You’re talking about a 19-year old, picked up the sport late, this is a second sport. His physical talent, his just athleticism gets you excited. And he’s learning the game.
53 mins ago via KSTP Sports @ KSTP

Ryan Russillo: I know everybody can kind of look at certain elements of the season where it was challenging, but what happened to you guys you think? Nick Nurse: Well, I think that there were a number of hurdles to jump, you know, right from the start with relocating everyone. A bit of a roster flip. You know, we lost a couple of very experienced, very good pieces to free agency in Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. And then you know, I think it was bumpy to get through. We started playing really well, Ryan. I think we won two at Brooklyn, we won two at Milwaukee, we came back and beat Philly at home (…) We were in fourth in the East and then we got wiped out by COVID and the protocols. I think, seven players and seven staff and then a couple more players a little later, and that would take a lot longer than the 14-day kind of sit out. We just didn’t feel quite right, myself included. And then, and then we had a month that was just like… we were almost wiped off, and we just never really recovered.
53 mins ago via Apple Podcasts

Storyline: Coronavirus
