All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: "He's our Defensive Player of the Yea… shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: “He’s our Defensive Player of the Year,” Nate McMillan said of center Clint Capela, who was not named a finalist for the award. “He’s done a great job for us… We certainly would not be in this position if it wasn’t for Clint.” Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Nate McMillan, Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email