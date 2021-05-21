USA Today Sports

May 21, 2021 | 6:14 pm EDT Update

Jose Juan Barea interested in re-joining Mavericks as coach

Would you go after a chance to come back to Dallas in a new role? J.J: Barea: “No question. I’ve got a great relationship, as you know, with Mark [Cuban] and with everybody in the Mavericks, so they know. I’m going to meet with Mark here before I go to Puerto Rico for the summer. I want to stay in contact with the team for the next couple years, and then definitely, when a coaching job opens up, I want to keep getting my experience ready for coaching. I would love to work for the Mavericks and be in Dallas and be a part of the Mavericks forever.”
40 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

I saw you signed with Cangrejeros de Santurce in Puerto Rico earlier this week. How did that come about and why did you feel like that’s a good next opportunity for you? J.J. Barea: “Long story short, that same summer that I signed with the Mavericks, I played on that team. That team left for a while, and now it’s coming back with a new owner. The team is in San Juan, the capital, so it will be really good for Puerto Rican basketball and the pro league down there. It’s really important for the kids and the fans to have a league in Puerto Rico, so this year should be a lot of fun.”
40 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

Do you view this summer as your last ride in basketball? Have you thought ahead to what might be next or retirement? J.J. Barea: “I think so. Maybe after this year’s over, I’ll see how I feel and maybe play another one in Puerto Rico. But it depends how I feel. But yeah, I think going overseas or other stuff like that, I think I’m done with that, but you never know. I think I’ll be done with that.”
40 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

The 15 NBA teams that have added Verizon’s 5G technology at their arenas are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
40 mins ago via Sportspromedia.com

May 21, 2021 | 6:07 pm EDT Update

Jimmy Butler's agent strongly disputes report about testy moments with Heat's staff

Bernie Lee: Shut the f*ck up you click bait, ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of sh*t. No one has told you this because this is not reality. Go find someone’s assistant to text abt an MRI or some other human calamity you want to be 1st on. We are good over here.

47 mins ago via BernieoLee

