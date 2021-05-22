With so many capable scorers and shooters on the court (Atlanta is the only team in the NBA with nine players averaging 10 or more points per game), it makes sense that McMillan has worked to incorporate off-ball movement into the offense — and it has paid off. In order to help create more motion away from the ball, the Hawks added more off-ball screens to their offensive system. After ranking 28th in off-ball screens before the coaching change, the team’s back half of the season ranked 11th, according to Second Spectrum. Since March, the team has raised its shooting percentages in virtually every traditional and advanced statistical category.
