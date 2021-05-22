USA Today Sports

With so many capable scorers and shooters on the court …

1 hour ago via Andres Waters @ FiveThirtyEight
With so many capable scorers and shooters on the court (Atlanta is the only team in the NBA with nine players averaging 10 or more points per game), it makes sense that McMillan has worked to incorporate off-ball movement into the offense — and it has paid off. In order to help create more motion away from the ball, the Hawks added more off-ball screens to their offensive system. After ranking 28th in off-ball screens before the coaching change, the team’s back half of the season ranked 11th, according to Second Spectrum. Since March, the team has raised its shooting percentages in virtually every traditional and advanced statistical category.

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 22, 2021 | 12:44 am EDT Update
The former MVP is in position to do something that no NBA player has ever done: sign two $200 million contracts. In 2017, Curry became the first NBA player to sign a supermax extension, worth $201 million over five years. Now, four years later, Curry is eligible to sign a four-year, $215.4 million extension this summer, which would keep him under contract with the Warriors through the 2025-26 season.
1 hour ago via Bobby Marks @ ESPN

Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Stephen Curry Extension?
Kevon Looney has until August 1 to opt in to his $5.2 million contract for 2021-22. After missing 42 games in 2019-20 with an injury, Looney played in all but 10 games this past season. He has a +1.4 net rating in 18.4 minutes per game this season and is one of the Warriors better defenders (106.7 defensive rating) because of his versatility. However, it is unlikely that he would receive more than his $5.2 million contract on the open market.
1 hour ago via Bobby Marks @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home