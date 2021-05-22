-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Steve Popper: Nate McMillan brought up a good point on …
May 22, 2021 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
Khris Middleton hits winning shot in overtime to beat Miami
Barry Jackson: Heat loses 109-107 in OT on Middleton jumper with second left. Dragic 25, Robinson 24. Butler sends game to OT but shoots 4 for 22 and Bam 4 for 15
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo’s poor shooting, “The most important thing about it is that it shows their competitive spirit. You can still put yourself in a position to win.”
Mark Murphy: Some local feathers were ruffled or worse when Brad Stevens said he was a “fan” of the Nets. Jeff Green understands the reaction: ““Playing in Boston the years I did, I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t appreciate that. But I think (Stevens’ words) are a form of respect.”
Michael Singer: There’s optimism that Austin Rivers will be available for tonight’s Game 1, I’m told. He’s listed as questionable with a non-COVID related illness.
May 22, 2021 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
Monty Williams declines to comment on LeBron James avoiding suspension
Duane Rankin: Asked Monty Williams on LeBron James violating health/safety protocols for attending an event. “I don’t have anything to say about it. I think the league is in a situation with that. For us, we’re not focused on that.” League sources confirmed James won’t be suspended. #Suns