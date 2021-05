If you are the 76ers, how do you combat Westbrook and Beal? I think with Westbrook, where he’s good — he wants to pass. In my mind, I think he knows deep down he’s not the athlete he once was. Now, he’s fantastic, but if in a seven-game series you can get him to shoot as many jump shots as possible, that’s good for you. Embiid could play him back in pick-and-roll coverage, (dropping close to the rim and conceding the midrange area). You make Westbrook come to him, and he can’t finish over Embiid, in my opinion. Try to stay at home with everybody else, so Westbrook can’t just drive and pass it out for shots. Also, make him finish over you at the rim without fouling him. Let him take as many pull-up jumpers as he wants.