The Hawks, though slightly favored by Las Vegas to win …

5 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
The Hawks, though slightly favored by Las Vegas to win the first-round series, will get a taste of the Knicks’ smash-mouth defense before the largest Garden crowd in 14 months. “It’s been electric in there even with 2,000,’’ Knicks defensive shot-blocking center Nerlens Noel said. “I’m super excited to get more. I think it’ll be a great atmosphere for us. The fans are going to bring it at a high level. It’s been eight years. They’re definitely living in the moment right now. They’re capturing it and seizing it. Us as a collective unit need to give them what they want to be our sixth man to push us through.’’

May 23, 2021 | 11:31 am EDT Update

Obi Toppin may be demoted in NBA playoffs

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau could decide to see how Toppin responds to playoff action before making any firm decision, but the rookie from Dayton has been an outstanding teammate and could handle a demotion if it comes. Thibodeau, according to sources, views Gibson as one of the smartest positional defenders in the NBA and carries in the most playoff experience on the Knicks, with 66 playoff games.
1 hour ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Even being part of the first winning Knicks team in a decade has given Barrett a taste of what’s to come. “Winning in New York City like a whole, a whole different level,” Barrett said in an interview earlier this week. “To see how, even with the limited amount of fans we have, how loud it gets in there and then after the game, just seeing videos on Twitter of people going crazy outside the arena, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s just been such an honour to be able to kind of help change things around.”
1 hour ago via SportsNet

But before that, there’s summertime in New York, and the Knicks are on a mission. Barrett feels fortunate to be a part of it. “I’ve heard of stories, and I’ve been able to see just some you know some footage from back in the day,” he says. “I mean for a Canadian kid, a kid from Mississauga, in the big city, doing good things, being a part of great New York team, man, there’s no better feeling. “This is what I’ve dreamed of. I feel like I’m so blessed. I love the big stage so being drafted to the Knicks and us doing well, I hope we’re going to continue to do well in the playoffs and hopefully bring it to an even bigger level.”
1 hour ago via SportsNet

Lin was also asked about his experiences on the recent world champion Toronto Raptors and what that meant. The Bay Area native spoke about the bittersweet time: “On one hand, it was so heavy, like, ‘Dude you made history, first Asian American ever to win a championship’…there was a weight of…what that moment meant. “I had gone through Linsanity, so at that time I was trying to really embrace and soak everything in because a lot of times when you accomplish stuff you don’t realize what you did.”
1 hour ago via Paul Kasabian @ Bleacher Report

The point guard specifically pointed out the racism he said that ex-NBA player Kenyon Martin still experiences after he commented in 2017 that Lin wanted to “be black” (among other comments) after he wore dreadlocks. Lin said that he wanted to go a “different route” in order for the unnamed G League player to avoid similar racist backlash: “If we’re upset about certain racist things happening, what are we going to do, turn around and be racist? Like, that just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t matter what race you are, that’s not solving the issue. So the whole point is about building awareness, and then building up, and learning how we can heal and go in the right direction.”
1 hour ago via Paul Kasabian @ Bleacher Report

To discuss them, here is an Eastern Conference coach answering five pressing questions about Wizards-Sixers (responses edited for brevity and clarity): Let’s say you’re Scott Brooks and you have to come up with a game plan to guard Embiid for four-to-seven games. How are you doing it? The main thing for me would be, look at where he’s great. He’s great at getting to the free-throw line. That can really hurt you. He’s really good in the post. Obviously, that’s a low-efficiency shot in today’s game, but he is good there. You’ve got to look at 3s and jump shots. I think those are the ones you have to be willing to lose with.
1 hour ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

If you are the 76ers, how do you combat Westbrook and Beal? I think with Westbrook, where he’s good — he wants to pass. In my mind, I think he knows deep down he’s not the athlete he once was. Now, he’s fantastic, but if in a seven-game series you can get him to shoot as many jump shots as possible, that’s good for you. Embiid could play him back in pick-and-roll coverage, (dropping close to the rim and conceding the midrange area). You make Westbrook come to him, and he can’t finish over Embiid, in my opinion. Try to stay at home with everybody else, so Westbrook can’t just drive and pass it out for shots. Also, make him finish over you at the rim without fouling him. Let him take as many pull-up jumpers as he wants.
1 hour ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

The Suns team owner looks to reach that “10K plus” when they begin their return to the NBA playoffs after an 11-year drought against the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Arena at 12:30 p.m. “Yeah, I think for the first couple of games of the playoffs, we’ll have about 10,500 fans in the building,” Sarver said. “And then I’m optimistic that after that, we have some more.”
1 hour ago via Arizona Republic

