Paul told Yahoo Sports that he walked by multiple Laker players after the game, including Anthony Davis, and no one said a word to him about the play. “Anytime you hit somebody’s leg, it’s always a dangerous play. That’s what you don’t want,” Davis said on a postgame Zoom call. “You don’t want anyone to get injured on plays like that. But the intensity is where it’s supposed to be. Guys getting into it, chirping. That’s playoff basketball.”