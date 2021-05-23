USA Today Sports

May 23, 2021 | 9:41 pm EDT Update

Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel accused Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul of a “dirty play” on LeBron James during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports after the Suns’ 99-90 victory to take a 1-0 series lead. “I’m just thankful we got the win, and I’m looking forward to Game 2.”
Paul told Yahoo Sports that he walked by multiple Laker players after the game, including Anthony Davis, and no one said a word to him about the play. “Anytime you hit somebody’s leg, it’s always a dangerous play. That’s what you don’t want,” Davis said on a postgame Zoom call. “You don’t want anyone to get injured on plays like that. But the intensity is where it’s supposed to be. Guys getting into it, chirping. That’s playoff basketball.”
May 23, 2021 | 8:26 pm EDT Update

Donovan Mitchell not pleased with decision to sit out Game 1

Tim MacMahon: Quin Snyder says Jazz medical staff met with Donovan Mitchell after shootaround and decided to hold him out of Game 1. He acknowledged that Mitchell, who declared himself “ready to go” when he talked to media post-shootaround, isn’t pleased with the decision.
