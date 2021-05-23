Sarah K. Spencer: McMillan: “We should be ready to play… We’ve had a good week of preparation. I’ve talked to these guys about going out & having fun, being aggressive, playing the game with confidence. They’ve done a good job to get to this point. We want them to go out w/ that energy & enjoy.”
May 23, 2021 | 9:41 pm EDT Update
Trae Young conquers MSG in playoff debut
Marc J. Spears: Hawks star Trae Young joins Derrick Rose, Chris Paul and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with 30 points and 10 assists in their playoff debut, via Elias. pic.twitter.com/gwCRND8nQc
Malika Andrews: Trae Young to @SHAQ : “When you’re in the zone and everyone is saying F you… it got real quiet at the end. For me, I wanted to hear those F you chants again.”
Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel accused Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul of a “dirty play” on LeBron James during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports after the Suns’ 99-90 victory to take a 1-0 series lead. “I’m just thankful we got the win, and I’m looking forward to Game 2.”
Paul told Yahoo Sports that he walked by multiple Laker players after the game, including Anthony Davis, and no one said a word to him about the play. “Anytime you hit somebody’s leg, it’s always a dangerous play. That’s what you don’t want,” Davis said on a postgame Zoom call. “You don’t want anyone to get injured on plays like that. But the intensity is where it’s supposed to be. Guys getting into it, chirping. That’s playoff basketball.”
May 23, 2021 | 8:26 pm EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell not pleased with decision to sit out Game 1
Tim MacMahon: Quin Snyder says Jazz medical staff met with Donovan Mitchell after shootaround and decided to hold him out of Game 1. He acknowledged that Mitchell, who declared himself “ready to go” when he talked to media post-shootaround, isn’t pleased with the decision.