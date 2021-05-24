He put the Frenchman into the contest with 23 seconds left in the first half to hound Young on the last possession. It worked as the Hawks committed a turnover. Thibodeau went back to the well with nine seconds left in the game and the score tied. It didn’t work. Young put the moves on Ntilikina — four crossovers — before he got by him and lifted the game-winning floater for the Hawks’ 107-105 victory in front of a stunned Madison Square Garden crowd of 15,047 on Sunday night. Putting in Ntilikina cold backfired, though it’s not like Elfrid Payton or Derrick Rose could keep up with Young on this night. “Obviously you’re putting Frank in for his defense,’’ Thibodeau said. “But [Young] made a good play, we’ll take a look at the film and go from there.’’
