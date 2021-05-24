But the Hawks’ ability to win Game 1 of this playoff series was about more than just Young. They are young and talented and full of scorers. But we couldn’t really know what to expect from them in the postseason because they had never been tested at this level, with this much on the line and in such a hostile environment. Now we know. “Nobody looked shocked,” said veteran guard Lou Williams, who briefly considered retirement after a late-season trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. “Nobody looked like the moment was too big. And what a hell of a place to have your debut, right? Madison Square Garden. The first time the fans were in the building. It felt good. The energy was electric.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day